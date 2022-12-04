COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Alphons Kraft, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kraft, became the first Columbus scout in 35 years to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He earned 21 merit badges on his way to the award.

The Columbus Public School Science Curriculum was being reviewed under the leadership of Kenneth Rynish, curriculum coordinator, and Adolph Priester, chairman of the committee. The group was looking at new science programs that are more lab based.

1982

Columbus entered a “new era” with the groundbreaking for a new $5.6 million sewage treatment plant on River Road. The new facility replaced the existing treatment plant built in 1954. The city had been under a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources rule that prohibited the construction of any new sewer mains, thereby limiting almost all new building construction in the city.

1992

The Columbus Journal Republican and Shopping Reminder moved its office from 145 E. James St. to the ground level of the Whitney building on the four corners.

The American Red Cross was looking for a new blood drive coordinator for Columbus blood drives. Margaret Tobison, former coordinator, retired from the post after serving for many years.

2002

Jeremy Schellin, a 2001 Columbus High School graduate, was one of six students who dress up as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Bucky Badger. Bucky is present at more than 100 events throughout the year including community and charity events. Last summer, Schellin participated in the Columbus 4th of July parade.

Mildred Mulvaney, a resident of Columbus Larson House, was an International Poet of Merit Award winner. Mulvaney taught and was an administrator in the Columbus Public School system.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum.