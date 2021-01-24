COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
The Columbus-Fall River Jaycee organization observed National Jaycee Week. The Jaycees have had many community projects such as a sandbox fill, gifts to soldiers in Vietnam, community chest assistance, Easter egg hunts, and numerous teen dances.
Dennis Hughes was the winner of a new Ski-Doo snowmobile at the Rhinelander Hodag Snowmobile Derby in a raffle drawing. His dad, “Big Don” Hughes sold snowmobiles for a competitor.
1981
The Fall River School Board agreed to purchase a new maple floor for the gym to replace the existing floor at a cost of $32,919.
The Columbus High School Wrestling team, along with the sports booster club was selling jackets, t-shirts, and sweatshirts to raise money for a new wrestling mat.
1991
Vicki Wendt, daughter of Bill and Pat Wendt returned home after spending a year in New Zealand as part of the AFS exchange program.
Dickason School students started a recycling program with the goal of making students aware of their environment. Main components of the program included recycling, reusing, and reducing according to coordinator Barb Hesselberg.
2001
At the annual meeting of the Columbus Community Hospital it was announced that the hospital would launch the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation with Penny Pray as executive director. The first goal of the foundation would be to raise money to renovate the hospital emergency room.
Two of three deer at Fireman’s Park deer pen escaped from their pen. The escape was noticed when a caller reported that there were three deer walking down Waterloo Street. One doe was captured but the other two took up temporary residence on the golf course.
