COLUMBUS HISTORY

2001

At the annual meeting of the Columbus Community Hospital it was announced that the hospital would launch the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation with Penny Pray as executive director. The first goal of the foundation would be to raise money to renovate the hospital emergency room.

Two of three deer at Fireman’s Park deer pen escaped from their pen. The escape was noticed when a caller reported that there were three deer walking down Waterloo Street. One doe was captured but the other two took up temporary residence on the golf course.

