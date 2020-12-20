 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS HISTORY
comments
alert top story
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

There was a lot of snow in downtown Columbus after 18 inches fell in a record breaking snowfall, which was welcomed by snowmobilers and area youngsters who had a day off of school.

Officers of Columbus Barracks No. 2214 Veterans of World War I were installed at a recent meeting. They included W. Wesley Gray, Bernie Mickelson, Verne Field, Bernard Conlin, A.J. Sperley, Dr. J.J. Roberts and Herbert Salzwedel.

1980

Bill, LaVonne Reynolds and family donated a clock to the Senior Citizens Center in memory of LaVonne’s mother Anna Coats. The clock was placed in the front lounge area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Jerome’s held its annual Christmas Program. Included in the program were angels Lori Weisensel, Sara Beck, and Tina Busalacchi.

1990

Winners of the Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for the week ending Dec. 9 were Christi Glanzer, Susan Hochkiewicz, and Dorothy Koehn, all of Columbus. The community Christmas tree located on the boulevard was donated by Margaret Duffy.

Family and friends of serviceman serving in the Persian Gulf decorated the community Christmas tree with military yellow ribbons and photos of soldiers serving in the Persian Gulf.

2000

The old ”Swarthout House,” home of Columbus’s first druggist was scheduled to be either moved or torn down by the Columbus Public Library for future expansion.

Plans were being made for a July 2001 American Cancer Society fourth annual “Relay for Life” fundraiser. The 2000 “Relay for Life” in Columbus attracted over 400 people and raised more than $47,000 for cancer research.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is closed for the winter months, but open by appointment.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guenther, Hedwig
Obituaries

Guenther, Hedwig

REESEVILLE—Hedwig Guenther, 92, of rural Reeseville, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tavern League of WI v. Palm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News