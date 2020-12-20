COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

There was a lot of snow in downtown Columbus after 18 inches fell in a record breaking snowfall, which was welcomed by snowmobilers and area youngsters who had a day off of school.

Officers of Columbus Barracks No. 2214 Veterans of World War I were installed at a recent meeting. They included W. Wesley Gray, Bernie Mickelson, Verne Field, Bernard Conlin, A.J. Sperley, Dr. J.J. Roberts and Herbert Salzwedel.

1980

Bill, LaVonne Reynolds and family donated a clock to the Senior Citizens Center in memory of LaVonne’s mother Anna Coats. The clock was placed in the front lounge area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Jerome’s held its annual Christmas Program. Included in the program were angels Lori Weisensel, Sara Beck, and Tina Busalacchi.

1990

Winners of the Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for the week ending Dec. 9 were Christi Glanzer, Susan Hochkiewicz, and Dorothy Koehn, all of Columbus. The community Christmas tree located on the boulevard was donated by Margaret Duffy.