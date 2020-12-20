COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
There was a lot of snow in downtown Columbus after 18 inches fell in a record breaking snowfall, which was welcomed by snowmobilers and area youngsters who had a day off of school.
Officers of Columbus Barracks No. 2214 Veterans of World War I were installed at a recent meeting. They included W. Wesley Gray, Bernie Mickelson, Verne Field, Bernard Conlin, A.J. Sperley, Dr. J.J. Roberts and Herbert Salzwedel.
1980
Bill, LaVonne Reynolds and family donated a clock to the Senior Citizens Center in memory of LaVonne’s mother Anna Coats. The clock was placed in the front lounge area.
St. Jerome’s held its annual Christmas Program. Included in the program were angels Lori Weisensel, Sara Beck, and Tina Busalacchi.
1990
Winners of the Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for the week ending Dec. 9 were Christi Glanzer, Susan Hochkiewicz, and Dorothy Koehn, all of Columbus. The community Christmas tree located on the boulevard was donated by Margaret Duffy.
Family and friends of serviceman serving in the Persian Gulf decorated the community Christmas tree with military yellow ribbons and photos of soldiers serving in the Persian Gulf.
2000
The old ”Swarthout House,” home of Columbus’s first druggist was scheduled to be either moved or torn down by the Columbus Public Library for future expansion.
Plans were being made for a July 2001 American Cancer Society fourth annual “Relay for Life” fundraiser. The 2000 “Relay for Life” in Columbus attracted over 400 people and raised more than $47,000 for cancer research.
