COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Stereo 8-track tapes of popular music were for sale for $2.99 at Sharrow Rexall Drugs.

Judy Yerges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Yerges was selected as valedictorian for Fall River High School. Crystal Benck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Benck was chosen salutatorian.

1982

Despite a “fact-finding” meeting the Columbus Water & Light Commission was still unable to pinpoint the blame for damage to the new electric substation transformer. An erroneous wiring diagram didn’t show proper grounding.

Columbus Postmaster Bill McClain was promoted to a larger office in Portage and the local office is currently being run by Tom Quesnell of Madison.

1992

After serving more than a decade in local government, Columbus Mayor James Kelsh resigned his position as mayor. Under state statute the council president fills in for the interim until a new mayor is appointed. Kelsh’s term ran until April 1993.

Carroll Callahan and E. Clarke Arnold were honored by the Columbia County Bar Association for having the longest continuous law partnership in existence in the state of Wisconsin and for years of service. The partnership began in December 1941.

2002

Susan Stare was honored for her work with the Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission. Stare has been the chair and vice chair of the commission. She coordinated more than 1,000 hours of volunteer labor on the renovating of the Columbus City Hall.

Tracker, the Columbus police dog, received his certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association, according to his human partner Cpl. Raymond Lawler.

