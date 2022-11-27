COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Columbus Art Association held its sixth annual Holiday Fair at the Columbus Country Club with 21 vendors and more than 600 interested patrons.

The Country Inn advertised its all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry for $1.50.

1982

Nancy Wolle coordinated a program of the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary to provide rentals of infant car seats, with the program having 30 available seats. A new state law required the use of car seats for infants.

Trayton Lathrop, 59, a 1940 graduate of Columbus High School was a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the spring 1983 election.

1992

Columbus Police Chief Jack Pace announced his resignation from the Columbus police force to accept a position as lieutenant at the Sun Prairie Police Department.

Columbus Kiwanis Club sponsored a “Citizenship Award” program, for grades 1-3 in the Fuller and Hampden Schools. Scott Hankes received the award at Hampden School and Elizabeth Baerwolf received the award at Fuller Street School.

2002

Julie’s Java House, located next to the Amtrak station, opened for business, serving coffee drinks, teas, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and bagels. Owner Julie Hornbacher said she wanted to start a coffee house because she loved the environment herself.

The Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary held the 18th annual Lights of Love Celebration fundraiser. Each year, the event allows community members to honor individuals with colored lights and white lights in memory of persons who had died.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum.