COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Columbus City Council voted to purchase property from Robert Murdock for a planned expansion of the existing fire station.

Nancy Behl was selected as Miss Columbus ‘72 with first and second runner-ups, Kristen Poser and Beth Gavinski.

1982

An area of more than 482 acres on the northeast side of Columbus was approved as the city’s first Tax Incremental Finance District by the Columbus City Planning Commission. Revenues generated to finance the district would come from an increased tax base and the sale of land within the district.

Construction work on the Green Bay Packers new indoor practice facility by Midstate Metal Building Systems, Inc.224 Commercial Drive, Columbus, began July 14 following a ground breaking ceremony. The structure will be 240 feet long, 230 feet wide and 65 feet high.

1992

Meister Motors, Inc. recently underwent construction and additions to their building. According to Kim Meister, owner, the last time the company made any additions was in 1985. Meister Motors has been in Columbus since 1957.

The Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile made its first ever appearance at the Columbus Fourth of July Parade.

2002

Jason Tiedeman was one of five people from Wisconsin that qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo held in New Mexico. Tiedeman competed in the saddle bronco riding competition. Tiedeman won the completion at the state finals in Richland Center to qualify for nationals.

Residents of Dix Street and surrounding blocks were up in arms over the proposed assessments for improvement to the street. The project included storm sewers, paving the roadway, curb and gutter, and sidewalks. Sidewalks were not a popular item with residents living along the street.

