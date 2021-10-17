COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Seven-year-old Mike Williams brought home a pumpkin plant from school and planted it in the backyard. His mom reported that the plant became bigger and bigger taking up most of the backyard and growing 22 pumpkins.

Tom Duffy was in the livestock hauling and grain buying and hauling from his business located on Baden Street in the Town of Elba for 54 years. Tom and his brother Joe, barely out of high school in 1927, bought a Model T Ford pickup truck and began hauling milk to the Borden Milk Plant. In 1928, the two bought a second truck and the business continued to grow.

1981

The city Plan Commission held a public hearing on a conditional use permit for the Church of the Nazarene to build a new church at 753 Waterloo St., which was also approved by the City Council.

The Journal Republican chose the farm of Rosella and Joe Tiedt for their featured farm of the month. The Tiedt’s had been milking 50 cows for the past 30 years, but sold the cows and continued to farm 245 acres in the town of York.

1991