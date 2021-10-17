COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1971
Seven-year-old Mike Williams brought home a pumpkin plant from school and planted it in the backyard. His mom reported that the plant became bigger and bigger taking up most of the backyard and growing 22 pumpkins.
Tom Duffy was in the livestock hauling and grain buying and hauling from his business located on Baden Street in the Town of Elba for 54 years. Tom and his brother Joe, barely out of high school in 1927, bought a Model T Ford pickup truck and began hauling milk to the Borden Milk Plant. In 1928, the two bought a second truck and the business continued to grow.
1981
The city Plan Commission held a public hearing on a conditional use permit for the Church of the Nazarene to build a new church at 753 Waterloo St., which was also approved by the City Council.
The Journal Republican chose the farm of Rosella and Joe Tiedt for their featured farm of the month. The Tiedt’s had been milking 50 cows for the past 30 years, but sold the cows and continued to farm 245 acres in the town of York.
1991
The Columbus School Board had an informational public meeting to discuss the need for an additional eight classrooms at Dickason for the next school year.
Chris Behl, a member of the local Kiwanis Club since 1988, was elected the first women president of the local club. Behl’s father, Bob, was past-president of the club and her grandfather, Elmer Goodland, was president of the Racine Kiwanis Club.
2001
The Board of Directors of the United Way planned an open house at the Senior Center. Anyone donating to the United Way were eligible for a drawing for a football autographed by the Green Bay Packers. Board members included John Exner, Joan Lee, Becky Stark, Rita Jordan, George Jordan, and Chris Ducat.
Students at the Columbus Elementary School raised $887 to help victims of the Sept. 11 attack in New York City.
