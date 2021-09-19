COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Property and Printing Committee of the Columbia County’s Board of Supervisors offered the city of Columbus the chance to rent the Columbia County Teacher’s College building for a “nominal fee” for a period of three to five years.

Ground was broken for a new Hampden Town Hall. Emil Eggert willed monies to build the facility. Eggert served as township treasurer for many years.

1981

The Columbus Judiciary Committee recommended that the city buy three new civil defense sirens to complement the one already in use. The Committee also recommended that the police force remain at eight full-time officers. The city needed to hire a replacement for Rick Sewell who left last month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sustained Silent Reading was started in all public schools this year. It is an 18-minute reading time for all students.

1991

The last remaining Columbus solider, Jason Lenz, returned home from the Desert Shield/Storm after being stationed in Saudi Arabia for seven months.