 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS HISTORY
0 Comments
top story
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COLUMBUS HISTORY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The Property and Printing Committee of the Columbia County’s Board of Supervisors offered the city of Columbus the chance to rent the Columbia County Teacher’s College building for a “nominal fee” for a period of three to five years.

Ground was broken for a new Hampden Town Hall. Emil Eggert willed monies to build the facility. Eggert served as township treasurer for many years.

1981

The Columbus Judiciary Committee recommended that the city buy three new civil defense sirens to complement the one already in use. The Committee also recommended that the police force remain at eight full-time officers. The city needed to hire a replacement for Rick Sewell who left last month.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sustained Silent Reading was started in all public schools this year. It is an 18-minute reading time for all students.

1991

The last remaining Columbus solider, Jason Lenz, returned home from the Desert Shield/Storm after being stationed in Saudi Arabia for seven months.

The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation surpassed its goal of raising $60,000 by $3,000 towards the reconstruction of the Whitney Building.

2001

As a result the 9/11 attacks in New York City long lines appeared at area gas stations were found as rumors of gas shortages and huge price hikes swept through the area.

Local residents gathered in area churches to pray and assemble together. Prayer services were held at the Columbus United Methodist and Faith Lutheran Churches and an impromptu memorial began at the foot of the Columbus Civil War Memorial. A local resident, Jack Dwyer, was stationed at the Pentagon was safe having run an errand at the time of the attack.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weinberger, Roger
Obituaries

Weinberger, Roger

RANDOLPH - Roger Lee Weinberger, age 67, of Randolph, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Sauer, Elizabeth
Obituaries

Sauer, Elizabeth

WATERTOWN—Elizabeth Sauer, of Watertown, Wis., passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News