Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Nathan Wessel, Columbus, won top honors in a spelling bee contest at Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills.

Columbus Community Hospital added communications equipment to direct dial hospitals in Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Portage, Watertown, Baraboo, and St. Mary’s-Madison, as well as the local fire department.

1983

In a Feb. 3 request to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the city requested a “No-Fault” status because Columbus would not meet the June 30, 1983, compliance target for the sewer system. The “No-Fault” request would allow the state to grant sewer extensions for new buildings in the community.

The Columbus School District established three “Publishing Centers” for grades one through six located at Dickason, Hampden, and Fuller Street schools. Mary Baker, coordinator, led a group of volunteer parents that assisted students in writing, illustrating, and publishing the books that they authored.

1993

The Columbus Board of Public Works voted 2-1 to recommend to the City Council for the assessments for Parkview II improvements. The lot assessments would be based on lot size instead of by linear footage.

Students and staff at Fuller Street School celebrated the 100th day of school centered on math activities using mini boxes of raisins.

2003

Florence Franz was honored for 60 years of volunteering for the American Red Cross. She began serving before World War II on Statin Island, New York. She came to Wisconsin after she married and joined the local Red Cross in the late 1940s. She started with the blood program and has been with it ever since. Elaine Grossman joined as co-coordinator of the blood drives.

Columbus High School girls’ basketball player Morgan Roberts scored her 1,000th career point in a game against Wisconsin Heights.

Visit www.columbuswiareahistory.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/columbuswiareahistory or email info@columbuswiareahistory.com to reach us. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.