COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Columbus Federal Savings & Loan Association broke ground on the site of its future home office. Plans called for completion by Nov. 1. The Savings & Loan began serving the Columbus area in 1925.

Work continued on a new water tower in the Bud Lueders Parkview Addition.

1981

The cable TV system for Columbus was taking shape nicely and according to Video Horizons manager Norm Stilson. The system would be completed by the end of October.

The harness horse racing Yohn family are not your average farmers. Robert was manager, trainer, driver, and co-owner of a very successful horse stable. Robert’s father Richard is a co-owner of Prairie Acres Stables. They raise horses for harness racing with many of the races held at Sportsman’s Park in Cicero, Illinois.

1991

The Amtrack station was having a face lift remolding that included new fixtures, painting, handicapped accessibility, new bathrooms and new floors. Local businessman Ed Schellin has been working to improve the depot since 1987.