COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Faith Lutheran Church dedicated its new church building in a special service on Dec. 19. The congregation had grown to 300 members.

Debbie Gray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gray, was named “Christmas Appeal Girl” for Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown.

1981

The Columbus ice skating “rink” on the Crawfish River was open for business according to rink supervisor Clarence “Shorty” Salzwedel.

The last available lot in the Parkview subdivision was sold this past week. Columbus Contractors bought the land from Bud Lueders in 1971 and have built 88 homes, seven duplexes, one 16-unit and two 8-unit apartments. Sixteen additional acres are available and plotted, but building on them is blocked by a state-imposed sewer extension moratorium until a new sewer water treatment plant is built.

1991