COLUMBUS HISTORY

1971
Faith Lutheran Church dedicated its new church building in a special service on Dec. 19. The congregation had grown to 300 members.
Debbie Gray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gray, was named “Christmas Appeal Girl” for Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown.
1981
The Columbus ice skating “rink” on the Crawfish River was open for business according to rink supervisor Clarence “Shorty” Salzwedel.
The last available lot in the Parkview subdivision was sold this past week. Columbus Contractors bought the land from Bud Lueders in 1971 and have built 88 homes, seven duplexes, one 16-unit and two 8-unit apartments. Sixteen additional acres are available and plotted, but building on them is blocked by a state-imposed sewer extension moratorium until a new sewer water treatment plant is built.
1991
It was June 1941, when Attorney E. Clarke Arnold first came to Columbus to join in a law office practice with Attorney Carroll B. Callahan. Callahan had been practicing alone after his partner, Elton Morrison was elected county judge in 1939. The 50 years of practicing law was interrupted by military service, Arnold from December 1941 to August 1945, and Callahan from 1943-1946.
The Columbus High School class of 1991 donated $600 toward a new sign for Columbus High School. Russ Seier and Fred Shepard donated their time and talents to the project. Gmeinder Excavating and Caldwell Lumber contributed to the project.
2001
A display set up by Columbus VFW Post 8090 at Columbus High School is paying honor to two Columbus High School graduates who were killed in action during the Korean War. The display honors Carl C. Slade and John Calvin Brossard.
Pastor G.F. Cares of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church announced his retirement as pastor on Dec. 15. That marked the end of a 35-year pastorate at Zion and the end of a 46-year ministry.
