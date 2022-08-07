COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Several area residents were members of the cast of Beaver Dam Community Theatre’s summer musical “Oliver.” They were Sandi Freck, Rosie Zeidler, Paul Ibisch, Greg Burnard, Nancy Steil, and Karen Ashley.

1982

Five members of the Hadi and Jan Pankow family, owners of the Country Inn located on Highway 151 south of Columbus, were selected as one of 18 families with a chance to appear on the “Family Feud” television show with host Richard Dawson. The family team includes the parents along with their children Brad, Tom and Cathy.

The summer instrumental music program concluded with a concert by the Beginner’s Band, Sixth Grade Band, and the Junior High Band where 150 students participated in the summer school music program.

1992

Resurfacing 23 miles of Highway 16 from Highway 51 south of Portage to Columbus started this week. The DOT hoped to finish the project by the fall. The project included work on two bridges at Otsego and Wyocena.

Columbia County Teachers College annual reunion was held with 136 graduates, spouses, and friends in attendance. In 1907, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors established a school in Columbus to train high school graduates to teach in rural schools upon completion of a one year training program. In 1937, the program was expanded to a two-year training program to allow graduates to teach in city, village, and state graded schools as well as rural schools.

2002

Local downtown Columbus businesses sponsored the annual Maxwell Street Sidewalk Sales in downtown Columbus.

Roger and Tammy Weiland along with their children Brett, Bryce, and Brady, were selected as the Columbia County Farm Family of the Year and received their award at the Columbia County Fair.

