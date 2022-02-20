COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Mosinee Paper Corporation announced that it would discontinue the rotogravure printing at its Converted Products Division plant in Columbus. Mosinee Converted Products Division was created in 1966 at its location in Columbus.

Ralph Cole, hunting with the Hampden Fox Hunting Club killed a brush wolf near Otsego. A wolf taken in this area is considered quite a rarity.

1982

Tradition was broken Friday night when Scott Cooper was crowned “Senior Sweetheart at the annual sweetheart dance. Cooper is the first male to receive this honor, as well as the first male to ever run for the position.

Columbus School officials were the target of a $125,000 lawsuit for the use of a small ticket booth at Dickason School as an “In- school Suspension Room.” The suit was brought by the parents of a 12-year-old who was placed in the room on two occasions.

1992

Richard Rasmussen, 44, of rural Columbus, received his Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained in the Vietnam War 24 years earlier. Rasmussen served in Vietnam from January 1968 to September 1969, as a Marine sergeant.

Officers for the Columbus FFA Chapter for the 1991-1992 school year were Charlotte Damm, Mike Trapp, Greg Kirchberg, Roger Weissmann, Paul Wolfe and Mike Roche.

2002

At the Columbus Senior Center’s annual Valentine’s Party, Columbus Main Street coordinator Judy Goodson, and WBEV personality Pat Sullivan manned a kissing booth with funds raised for the purchase of portable defibrillators for Columbus police cars.

The Columbus School District made no decision on a report from its long-range steering committee that recommends building a $15 million new high school. The board was concerned if it had the ability to pass a referendum at that cost.

