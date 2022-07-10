COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

A fleet of Duffy Brothers trucks left Columbus for Palmer, Alaska, with 132 head of Holstein heifers and returned home after traveling 7,650 miles. They had between 25 and 30 flat tires most of them on the rough 1,100 miles of the unpaved Alcan Highway.

Pre-Fourth of July activities included a carnival, two teen dances, an exhibition ruby game, presentations by a professional children’s theatre group, and a Home Talent League game.

1982

The WIAA agreed to rule changes in high school basketball to allow “dunking the ball” and no longer requiring players to raise their hand after committing a personal foul. Wisconsin was the last state to allow the “dunk.”

Kari Adam, daughter of Gene and Betsy Adam of Fall River, was the first-place winner in the “My Pops is Tops” contest. Hillary Tjugum, daughter of Larry and Yvonne Tjugum, placed second, and Brenda Bohn, daughter of Gerald and Donna Bohn, placed third.

1992

Dennis Sampolinski had some of the best seats in the house umpiring six games at the Division 2 Wisconsin State Baseball Tournament in Wausau. Included in the six games were the final between Winneconne and Columbus, which Columbus lost 7-3 in the title game. Sampolinski had been refereeing football, baseball, basketball girls’ softball, slow-pitch softball for the past 20 years.

A special meeting was scheduled in Fall River with the Columbus and Fall River School Board to discuss the possible merging of the two districts. A referendum on the issue was held in 1989 and failed to pass.

2002

A brat fry fundraiser was held at Starritt Realty with profits going to the Columbus Community Hospital’s campaign for a new emergency room and the Columbus Area Relay for Life cancer fundraiser.

Dean/St. Mary’s Clinic announced that Dr. Jerry Miller was joining the clinic staff. Dr. Miller joined the staff of Dr. Janis Byrd, Dr. Charles Hansell, and Dr. David Terry at the Dean/ST. Mary’s Clinic.

Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact Peter Kaland, society president.