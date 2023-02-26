Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Dave Weidemann, a former Columbus resident, now at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, met with students on college planning.

The Columbus boys’ basketball team lost to Milton, 54-52, in an overtime game before a standing room only crowd at Columbus High School. The Cards shared the conference title with Milton. Kim Meister led the Cards with 18 points.

1983

The Columbia County Land Conservation Department completed the annual conservation and environmental awareness poster contest with Columbus students taking first-place in all three divisions. Steve Black placed first in the Elementary Division, Andy Black in the Junior Division, and Justine Beal in the Senior Division.

Four local teachers were involved in the Southwestern Education In-Service Organization. Viorene Newton served on the executive and planning committee, Mark Jurovic and Dennis Sampolinski were presenters, and Sue Sewell monitored a sharing session.

1993

The Kiwanis Club honored Dr. Bob and Dr. Chub Poser at the Wisconsin Singers Concert. The doctors were honored for their service to the Columbus community. The Wisconsin Singers Concerts were an annual fundraiser for the Columbus Kiwanis Club.

Newcomer Joseph Marks won the mayoral primary by a margin of 2-1 over appointed mayor Tom Christiansen and Alderman Jack Sanderson.

2003

A primary election for mayor of Columbus assured that a new mayor would be elected in April as current mayor Michael Eisenga came in third with 20% of the vote. Alderman William Wendt received 43% of the vote and former mayor Joseph Marks received 36% of the vote. Marks and Wendt were on the ballot in the April election.

Roger Thomas, 77, former president of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, passed away last week in Florida. Thomas worked at Kaasa Seed before joining the bank in 1961, and was the current chairman of the Board of the bank.

Visit www.columbuswiareahistory.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/columbuswiareahistory or email info@columbuswiareahistory.com to reach us. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.