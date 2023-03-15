Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Susan Reese, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Reese, was selected as student of the month representing the eighth grade at Dickason School. James Hasey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hasey, was selected as the seventh grade student of the month. Both students played piano and were active in the Solo and Ensemble Contest.

Historically, the Columbus Woman’s Civic Club had been interested in the community’s development and enrichment. The Woman’s Club was active in an attempt to start a nursery school and had received a favorable response from parents. Mrs. Dennis Garrett and Mrs. Robert Black were contact people.

1983

Susan Running of Columbus, and Jodi Kirchberg of Fall River, were selected for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award given by the Columbus Mondeo Chapter of the DAR.

Twenty-five Columbus High School forensic students participated in the Capitol Conference Forensic Contest and the team placed second.

1993

The city Columbus received news that the Highway 60 bypass around the Industrial Park two years earlier than planned. The city requested the project be moved up as it had a developer interested in building a 50-room motel, restaurant and convenience store that needed access of Hwy. 16.

Laura Burcher celebrated her 100th birthday on March 11 at the Columbus Care Center.

2003

March Madness was evident as last Saturday’s Columbus Cardinal fans endured both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat with the 20-2 boys’ basketball team defeated by Ripon 66-61 and the girl’s team defeated Racine St. Catherine’s giving them the opportunity to defend their Division 2 state championship crown.

Employees honored for milestone work anniversaries at American Packaging Corporation for 30 years of service included Rick Lischa and Mike Raether.

Visit www.columbuswiareahistory.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/columbuswiareahistory or email info@columbuswiareahistory.com to reach us. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a new home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, please contact the society.