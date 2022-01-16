COLUMBUS HISTORY

Along with the start of the New Year, also began the founding of the Poser Clinic entering its 97th year in business. The Poser Clinic housed four Poser doctors: John (Bob), Rolf (Chub), Rolf and Sam. Poser is currently the second oldest medical clinic in the state. Dr. Edward Poser began the clinic on Jan. 1, 1895, and continues to this day. The first clinic was located on the second floor of the Sharrow Drug Store building with a drug store on the first floor. During Dr. Edward Poser’s first year the cost of office visits ranged from $1 to $2 and surgeries were $5. Bob and Chub joined the clinic in 1939, with Rolf in 1983, and Sam two years later.