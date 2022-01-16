COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society
1972
Sister Generose Koehne, former night supervisor at Columbus Community Hospital was honored for 50 years of service as a Sister of the Divine Savior.
A Columbus girl, Chris Syftestad and her husband George Shehane, were one of the newlywed couples on the “Newlyweds” a nationally broadcast television program.
1982
Remodeling was completed on the State Farm Insurance building across from City Hall. Owner Ed Schellin extensively restored and remolded the 120-year-old building. At one time the building housed the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank and later the phone company.
Last year’s Miss Columbus, Mary Kay Walter, daughter of John and Audrey Walter entered the Miss Wisconsin pageant.
1992
Along with the start of the New Year, also began the founding of the Poser Clinic entering its 97th year in business. The Poser Clinic housed four Poser doctors: John (Bob), Rolf (Chub), Rolf and Sam. Poser is currently the second oldest medical clinic in the state. Dr. Edward Poser began the clinic on Jan. 1, 1895, and continues to this day. The first clinic was located on the second floor of the Sharrow Drug Store building with a drug store on the first floor. During Dr. Edward Poser’s first year the cost of office visits ranged from $1 to $2 and surgeries were $5. Bob and Chub joined the clinic in 1939, with Rolf in 1983, and Sam two years later.
2002
Kevin Vincent, Scout Master for Troop 99 spoke to the Rotary Club about the Scout Cabin Restoration project and presented a plaque to Rotary Club Al Strohschein in recognition of the club’s support of the Boy Scouts.
The Associated Press named the Columbus Girls’ Basketball team with a record of 13-0 the number one team in Division 2.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open by appointment and will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month beginning in April.