COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

The annual “Buddy Poppy” sale was scheduled to be held on April 30. The sale, which proceeds Memorial Day, is to bring attention to the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Board of Publics Works Chairman Al Abrams reported that the Highway 151 bypass was now scheduled to be built after 1975.

1981

Freddy, a 4-year-old deer got loose and took a tour of Fireman’s Park and the golf course while being chased by high school students, police and park personnel. This was Freddy’s third trip outside the deer enclosure.

45-year-old Columbus resident Robert McNulty saved a 4-year-old neighbor from drowning in the Wolf River while at their summer cottage. McNulty, his wife and grandson Austin Hays all helped in the rescue.

1991

An exciting “first” for Columbus Community Hospital was the first use of laparoscopic cholecystectomy surgery for gallbladder removal. Dr. Craig Campbell and Dr. Joseph Militello performed the surgery on patient Vicky Laufenberg.