COLUMBUS HISTORY

1972

The Columbus Youth Center had a special treat for their Halloween Party. A local Columbus youth rock band, “Brine” furnished live music. Band members included Jim Ward, Dan Opel, Duncan Robertson, and John Jones.

Mel Cyrak, Republican candidate for the 81st Assembly District reaffirmed his support for the Highway 151 Columbus Bypass road project.

1982

A long-awaited new program started Dec. 1 when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out driver’s license renewal notices with the requirement of photos being included on the license. By 1984, all licenses included photos.

The WIAA changed its basketball rules to allow players to dunk the basketball. The high school changed to breakaway rims in the gym.

1992

Herman Moll started selling Maytag wringer washing machines door-to-door in 1929. Two years later he got permission to display washers in a local upholstery store window. In 1935, the Molls purchased a building to sell washers, refrigerators, and ranges. In 1969, his son Vernon and wife Harriet purchased the business. After 65 years in business the Molls sold the business to Ron and Karen Bussewitz of Beaver Dam who currently own and operate Beaver Gunite in Beaver Dam.

The 1st National Bank of Columbus moved into its present location at 111 Tower Drive.

2002

Jack Roelke was honored on Oct. 19 with the day proclaimed Jack Roelke Day. City employees met with Roelke to celebrate his retirement from the Columbus Police Department after 27 years of service. Roelke was given a framed display of his badge and rank.

Richard Sheard, Lewis White, and Kevin White put the finishing touches on the new Soccer Field Score Board at Columbus High School. Sheard, Columbus Athletic Boosters, Contree Sprayer and Equipment Company, Haywire Electric, Columbus Water and Light, and Dodge Concrete all contributed to the project.

