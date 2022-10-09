COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Property Committee of the Columbia County Board accepted an offer to buy the Columbia County Teachers College building by a Columbus man for $20,100. The identity of the individual was not available.

Participating at a luncheon following the dedicating services at the new St. Jerome’s Church were Bishop Cletus O’Donnell of Madison, current pastor Rev. Ambrose Holzer, and former pastor, Rev. Howard Finnegan.

1982

After national news accounts of 50-count bottles of Tylenol were tampered with by someone adding cyanide to the tablets that caused the death of five people in suburban Chicago, Fuller’s Super Valu, Rick’s Food Store, Sharrow Rexall Drugs, and Sampson Pharmacy pulled all Tylenol products from their shelves.

United Community Fund, Inc. campaign co-chairman Devon and JoAnne Barrix led the 1982 campaign goal of $13,000 for the fund drive.

1992

Students at Columbus High School collected canned food for a food drive during Homecoming week.

A Saturday morning parade, skydivers, hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, fireworks, and food sales were all part of the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in the Americas.

2002

The Wisconsin Horse Council Foundation officials continued to look for a site for a horse park in the Columbus area. The Dingee property on Park Avenue was looked at but was rejected because of concerns with access to the property. The horse park project would allow people to show horses year-round and allow for 640 horses in four barns and a major show area.

Delwood Madsen was honored by the Columbus Lions Club as the club’s Lion of the Year during recent ceremonies. Delwood Madsen and his wife are both members of the local club.

