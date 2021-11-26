Columbus Holiday Parade coming Dec. 4

COLUMBUS – The Columbus holiday parade will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 4.

The Columbus Holiday Festival will also be held from 2 to 6 p.m. the same day. The afternoon event will feature a holiday bingo activity for children to visit businesses and participate in activities or have a snack.

The tree lighting will be directly after it. The names of the prize winners will be announced at the tree lighting. Families will be notified if the children won prizes as well if they are not at the tree lighting.

Parade entries will meet at 5 p.m. at Columbus Elementary School. The parade will go down South Dickason Boulevard and end at the brewing company.

“Through a mix of traffic barricades and staff, we will monitoring the route and movement of traffic,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said.