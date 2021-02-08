 Skip to main content
Columbus home destroyed by fire
Columbus home destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed a home in the town of Columbus Sunday and two residents received minor burns.

According to a press release from the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters responded at 1:42 p.m. to N2353 Wendt Road. Upon arrival, the two-story residence was fully involved. The home was ultimately a total loss.

The residence was owned and occupied by Kevin Baerwolf. The fire started in the basement when two men were emptying contents of aerosol cans which found an ignition source and ignited. Both were taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus by private vehicle for treatment of minor burns.

Units were on scene until 4:30 p.m.

The following departments provided mutual aid at the scene: Fall River, Doylestown, Rio, Sun Prairie, Waterloo, Reeseville, and Arlington. The De Forest and Lowell Fire Departments provided coverage at the Columbus station during this time. Assistance was also received from LifeStar EMS, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia County Highway Department, and Adams-Columbia Electric.

