Columbus homes all decked out for the holidays
With no snow predicted to fall in Columbus for the next several days, it might not feel closer to the holidays, but many homes are in the Christmas spirit.

A quick drive through the city reveals many brightly-colored lights, red and white candy canes, inflatable Santas, snowmen and of course, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. While some homes are very decked out, others take a more subtle approach. Either way, it signifies the holidays are here for everyone to enjoy.

With the new decorated wreaths and lighted snowflakes hanging throughout downtown, to the heavily-illuminated tree outside Columbus Public Library, this year’s decorations bring a sense of hometown pride to the Red Bud City.

The holidays can be busy and hectic but residents and visitors to Columbus should take some time to walk through downtown or drive around to see their neighbors’ hard work, talent and creativity this holiday season.

