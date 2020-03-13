Columbus honors O'Briens with Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service Award

On Sunday, March 8, the third annual Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service Award was awarded to Mike and Kriss O’Brien. This award has previously honored former Superintendent Dick Mortimer and long-time educator and former school board member Alice Schmidt.

Mike accepted the award for himself and Kris, who passed away in 2014. Both taught in Columbus schools for a combined 65 years. They both were passionate about celebrating student success inside and outside the classroom, always being there with words of encouragement. They exemplified unwavering commitment to the kids of Columbus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kriss taught Physical Education, Biology, Health and coached cheerleading and gymnastics for many years. Many fondly remember Kriss,’ “Oh, (insert name here)!” exclamations when she learned of, or witnessed, a student success – no matter how big or small. Her enthusiasm was infectious.

Mike taught History and was the CHS Assistant Principal for many years. He was the head golf coach for 21 years and the varsity basketball coach for 19. He is in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. After retirement, Mike continued to serve as a CHS substitute teacher, CMS classroom volunteer, volunteer coach for golf and basketball, as well as currently serving on the School Board.