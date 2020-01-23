Columbus hopes to pinpoint pool problem; police get new squad cars

The city of Columbus hopes a working agreement with Neuman Pools will help detect and find a solution to its leaking community pool.
At the Jan. 21 City Council meeting at City Hall, the Council approved a contract with Neuman for leak detection and possible repair of an four-inch, underground main drain. On Jan. 17, Mayor Mike Thom met with Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers and Public Works Director Zach Navin to examine the pool.
“There has been some excavation that has occurred; we were hoping for better news (Jan. 17) but unfortunately I think we have found where the problem is located,” Thom said.
Meyers said Neuman Pools conducted a pressure test on a four-inch pipeline underneath the pool. Neuman found a slow leak in the line. They plan to return in the spring to pressure-test the line again, along with a 10-inch gutter drain system. According to Navin, Neuman is also using cameras to spot the leak.
“It was just too cold to test with frozen lines in the gutter system,” Meyers said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the answers we hoped to have … let’s hope for an early spring.”
Last summer, DPW closed the pool a week earlier than usual to investigate a significant leak. In a memo to the Council, Navin wrote that millions of gallons of water was being lost. The city hopes to resolve the problem before the pool is scheduled to open in late spring.
“I think we’re gaining confidence in slowly pinpointing that area,” Navin said. “We found a few problem areas that will be addressed and fixed, but we weren’t able to find the tell-tale sign of the leak all right there. Unfortunately, we’re kind of at a standstill at this point.”
Thom said the city hoped to pinpoint the leak last week to determine how much money Columbus will need for repairs. He said the city may have to make capital budget adjustments to cover costs.
Council President Andy Traxler said it’s beneficial for the city to proactively search for the leak and plan for repairs. Traxler said Blanchardville recently discovered a pool leak and are forced to close its pool for the entire year.
“They’re losing 10,000 gallons of water per day,” Traxler said. “Luckily we’ve taken these steps ahead of time and it gives us a head start to not have to worry about something like that. Anything can happen but I feel pretty good with where we’re at with this.”
The service contract with Neuman costs $4,686.
Police get new squads
You have free articles remaining.
The Columbus Police Department will be equipped with two new squad cars after the Council approved the purchase Jan. 21.
Lt. Darryl Ward said the new vehicles will be placed in the department’s five-year rotation and Columbus police will not have to purchase another vehicle in 2021. Ward said the cars will replace two vehicles, a 2014 model with about 150,000 miles and a 2010 Ford Explorer used by Chief Dennis Weiner. The new squad cars should be delivered in a few months.
Interim City Administrator Dave Berner said total cost for purchasing and outfitting the squads with equipment would cost $84,500.
“This is a discounted amount because it takes advantage of a state purchasing program,” Berner said. “The amount budget in this year’s capital projects fund is $86,000, so it does come in under your budgeted amount.”
Capital Projects Budget amendment
Berner provided a detailed look at the city’s 2020 Capital Projects Budget and proposed possible changes.
The city approved the budget Dec. 2, but can make amendments depending on purchasing and funding needs. Berner said the city will have to borrow funds to pay for the $1.9 million Hibbard Street reconstruction. He suggests committing to Hibbard and delaying mill and overlay work on other streets until next year.
Berner said the city will have to make repairs to the Columbus Area Senior Center roof, the Library Annex, and other aging infrastructure in the coming years.
“The roof at the senior center leaks,” Berner said. “You should fix that this year and have an expert look at it.”
Berner said Columbus should also address drainage concerns at Fireman’s Park, a problem that grows every year.
“The Second Ward Creek improvements are the most urgent,” he said.
Berner said the next city administrator will have to dive into the city’s Roadmap 2050 plan, outlining funding solutions for the next few decades. He said a tax incremental financing district will closeout in 2023, providing more revenue.
“There’s a good opportunity for economic development within the city,” Berner said.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.