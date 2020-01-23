Columbus hopes to pinpoint pool problem; police get new squad cars

“I think we’re gaining confidence in slowly pinpointing that area,” Navin said. “We found a few problem areas that will be addressed and fixed, but we weren’t able to find the tell-tale sign of the leak all right there. Unfortunately, we’re kind of at a standstill at this point.”

Thom said the city hoped to pinpoint the leak last week to determine how much money Columbus will need for repairs. He said the city may have to make capital budget adjustments to cover costs.

Council President Andy Traxler said it’s beneficial for the city to proactively search for the leak and plan for repairs. Traxler said Blanchardville recently discovered a pool leak and are forced to close its pool for the entire year.

“They’re losing 10,000 gallons of water per day,” Traxler said. “Luckily we’ve taken these steps ahead of time and it gives us a head start to not have to worry about something like that. Anything can happen but I feel pretty good with where we’re at with this.”

The service contract with Neuman costs $4,686.

Police get new squads

The Columbus Police Department will be equipped with two new squad cars after the Council approved the purchase Jan. 21.