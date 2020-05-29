Columbus hosting Road Map 2050 update meeting to plan city's future

The city of Columbus kicked off a long-range planning process in early 2019 in support of a strategy for investment in the city’s major public facilities known as “Roadmap 2050.”
A Citizen Engagement Team led community discussions in 2019, including focus group discussions, a public survey, and a large potluck meal and meeting. Our consultant with MSA Professional Services evaluated each of our major facilities and the services we offer from those sites, including City Hall, the Senior Center, the Community Center, the Public Library and Annex, the Police Station, the Fire Station, and Public Works. MSA evaluated our fiscal conditions too, and has been working with city staff and City Council to draft a plan for investment in those facilities through the next 30 years.
It’s time for the community to see the draft and offer feedback. City Council intends to adopt the plan this summer and needs to hear what people think about the proposed investments.
Please visit the City of Columbus website to see the documents posted there: cityofcolumbuswi.com/2389/Road-Map-to-2050. The executive summary is a great place to start. There is an online survey tool on that page where you can ask questions and provide comments – this will be available through the month of June.
On Tuesday, June 9 there will be a public information meeting about the draft Roadmap 2050 plan. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be offered both face-to-face and virtually. Please attend to learn more about this project, or find the recording afterward on the city website.
Meeting Details:
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
6 p.m., lasting approximately one hour
Face-to-face location: Columbus Senior Center (125 N. Dickason Blvd.)
We can accommodate up to 25 attendees on-site with 6 feet spacing between chairs. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
Virtual location: Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83073516382? Or
Call (312) 626-6799
Meeting ID: 830 7351 6382
Password: 463162
We can accommodate 500 attendees via zoom. Attendees are encouraged to connect via a web browser or call in before the meeting begins, around 5:45 p.m. Online participants will be able to ask questions using the “chat” function.
Mayor Michael Thom, who has been involved in this project from the beginning, asks for your time and input: “I’m proud of these engagement efforts and also the support of three consecutive City Councils that have recognized the need for planning for the future in a proactive manner. We look forward to your participation in this next phase of the planning process to help us shape the future of Columbus.”
