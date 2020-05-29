Columbus hosting Road Map 2050 update meeting to plan city's future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Columbus kicked off a long-range planning process in early 2019 in support of a strategy for investment in the city’s major public facilities known as “Roadmap 2050.”

A Citizen Engagement Team led community discussions in 2019, including focus group discussions, a public survey, and a large potluck meal and meeting. Our consultant with MSA Professional Services evaluated each of our major facilities and the services we offer from those sites, including City Hall, the Senior Center, the Community Center, the Public Library and Annex, the Police Station, the Fire Station, and Public Works. MSA evaluated our fiscal conditions too, and has been working with city staff and City Council to draft a plan for investment in those facilities through the next 30 years.

It’s time for the community to see the draft and offer feedback. City Council intends to adopt the plan this summer and needs to hear what people think about the proposed investments.

Please visit the City of Columbus website to see the documents posted there: cityofcolumbuswi.com/2389/Road-Map-to-2050. The executive summary is a great place to start. There is an online survey tool on that page where you can ask questions and provide comments – this will be available through the month of June.