Columbus increases fees for removing snow from resident sidewalks

Columbus residents that fail to remove snow from their sidewalks will be charged an increased fee beginning in late January.
The new $111.57 fee was approved by the City Council during a special session Dec. 10. Public Works Director Zach Navin said the change will go into effect Jan. 25, 2020 and a notice will be included in residents’ January utility bill. Under the current ordinance, residents have 24 hours to remove accumulated snow and ice from sidewalks before receiving a notice from the public works department to do so. If snow and ice are still not removed a day after a notice has been posted, residents are charged an administrative cost through a tax assessment for snow removal.
“The Council wanted to make sure people are aware of this and have plenty of time to prepare,” Navin said. “They want to take the steps to notify everyone.”
The previous fee structure, approved in 1998, didn’t allow DPW to recoup time and labor costs for snow removal, according to Navin.
“What’s important to keep in mind for citizens is that the staff time used for clearing citizen sidewalks is not spent working on our planned work that benefits the community as a whole,” Navin said. “The city wants to make sure that when the staff is clearing residents’ sidewalks, time and equipment costs are recouped and their neighbors aren’t subsidizing somebody else’s shoveling.
“This should not be a cheap removal service that’s included in your taxes. We’re not making money on doing this, we’re just trying to break even.”
Under the new fee structure, residents will still have 24 hours to clear sidewalks, upon receiving notice, but failure to remove snow and ice within that time will result in a $111.57 fine. Navin said it will be referred to as a “mobilization” fee to cover staff time and administrative costs, such as taking photos and documenting the violation. Residents will then be charged a dollar per linear foot for snow and ice removal.
“The dollar per linear foot compensates the staff time used to remove the snow,” Navin said.
In formulated the new fee structure, Navin said he researched rates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and other local communities. He said Columbus is on the “low end” for snow-removal fees.
Navin was hired as Columbus’ public works director last spring. He said staff had informed him that snow-removal offenses had increased in the city in recent years.
“This is really a safety thing,” Navin said. “We do have residents in which walking is their main mode of transportation and safety is of utmost concern to us, of course. We do have people who use walkers and wheel chairs and have disabilities. Sometimes, I’ll hear people say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal, I just had a dusting of snow, people can just walk through it or it’s just a little icy, people will be fine,’ but when you’re talking about people who use wheel chairs and such, we have to keep them in mind.”
Navin made a proposal for the new fees at the Dec. 2 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Navin said he wants to maintain Columbus as a safe, walkable community. In addition, motivation for the new fee is aimed to address habitual offenders.
“The fee has to be reasonably related to the work that’s being done,” said City Attorney Paul Johnson at the Dec. 2 meeting.
“We can’t continue to lose money with this,” said City Council President Andy Traxler. “It’s the homeowner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalk. If they’re not going to do this, we’re going to do it, but at a cost.”
For more information, contact Navin at 920-623-5908.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.