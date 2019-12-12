Columbus increases fees for removing snow from resident sidewalks

“This should not be a cheap removal service that’s included in your taxes. We’re not making money on doing this, we’re just trying to break even.”

Under the new fee structure, residents will still have 24 hours to clear sidewalks, upon receiving notice, but failure to remove snow and ice within that time will result in a $111.57 fine. Navin said it will be referred to as a “mobilization” fee to cover staff time and administrative costs, such as taking photos and documenting the violation. Residents will then be charged a dollar per linear foot for snow and ice removal.

“The dollar per linear foot compensates the staff time used to remove the snow,” Navin said.

In formulated the new fee structure, Navin said he researched rates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and other local communities. He said Columbus is on the “low end” for snow-removal fees.

Navin was hired as Columbus’ public works director last spring. He said staff had informed him that snow-removal offenses had increased in the city in recent years.