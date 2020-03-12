Columbus' James Street Pizza Company using flyers on pizza boxes to promote pet adoption

A business in downtown Columbus has found a unique way to promote local pet adoption.
James Street Pizza Company, owned by Jeff and Amy Sandow, began placing large, colored dog adoption posters on its pizza boxes March 3. The Sandows, a dog-loving family with three furry friends, learned of the idea from a pizza restaurant in Niagara, New York. They thought it would be a terrific idea to raise pet adoption awareness in Columbus.
“It’s just such a simple idea,” Sandow said. “Multiple restaurants are now doing it (across Wisconsin). We’ve all taken the bandwagon now and are doing it. It’s exciting.”
Earlier this week, Amy Sandow said none of the seven dogs featured on the boxes have been adopted yet, but she hopes all of them will find homes soon.
“I just ask that the homes are family-friendly,” Sandow said. “We’re hoping at least one dog gets adopted in the next couple months.”
Sandow is using her own printing equipment to design and produce the flyers.
“That is killing me a little bit, but I want to keep doing it,” Sandow said. “We actually ran out of flyers last weekend.”
Sandow said the posters are also open to residents in the Columbus-Fall River area who have lost a pet and want to bring them home.
“We’re just looking to help any animal that needs a home and love,” Sandow said.
To kick-off the poster drive, Sandow began working with longtime friend Cassie Richardson, president of the Watertown Humane Society. Sandow and Richardson served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard and have known each other for nearly 20 years.
“She was the easiest person for me to help get this started,” Sandow said.
James Street is also working with Brown Paws Rescue in Waunakee, providing information on three dogs up for adoption. Brown Paws selects dogs from high-kill shelters, according to Sandow.
Sandow didn’t always have affection for dogs. As a small child, she was mauled by a dog and still has scares from the attack. But, growing up on a farm in Winnebago, Illinois Sandow was always around dogs. Eventually her fear subsided. Now in her 40s, she can’t imagine life without the friendly pets.
“We lived on a farm and I was the only kid in the neighborhood,” Sandow said. “So of course all the dogs from around the neighborhood would come visit me. They would come from miles; stay the night and then go back home. I’ve always loved animals.”
Sandow’s family has fostered and rescued dogs in the past. She believes all pets deserve a loving, caring home.
“You would be surprised with how many rescues (shelters) are out there,” Sandow said. “People can volunteer (to help), because some are doing this right out of their homes.”
James Street Pizza Company, located at 112 E. James St., can be contacted through its Facebook page or at 920-350-0777.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.