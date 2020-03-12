Columbus' James Street Pizza Company using flyers on pizza boxes to promote pet adoption

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’re just looking to help any animal that needs a home and love,” Sandow said.

To kick-off the poster drive, Sandow began working with longtime friend Cassie Richardson, president of the Watertown Humane Society. Sandow and Richardson served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard and have known each other for nearly 20 years.

“She was the easiest person for me to help get this started,” Sandow said.

James Street is also working with Brown Paws Rescue in Waunakee, providing information on three dogs up for adoption. Brown Paws selects dogs from high-kill shelters, according to Sandow.

Sandow didn’t always have affection for dogs. As a small child, she was mauled by a dog and still has scares from the attack. But, growing up on a farm in Winnebago, Illinois Sandow was always around dogs. Eventually her fear subsided. Now in her 40s, she can’t imagine life without the friendly pets.

“We lived on a farm and I was the only kid in the neighborhood,” Sandow said. “So of course all the dogs from around the neighborhood would come visit me. They would come from miles; stay the night and then go back home. I’ve always loved animals.”