Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus has invested back into the community in order to save lives. The funeral home recognized a very unique opportunity to assist local first responders through a marketing initiative that could help save lives.
The funeral home asks that you download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smart phone and enter in their code: #5850. Jensen Funeral & Cremation is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing its gratitude for allowing them to serve you. The funeral home asks that you take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency. This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so do not pass up this life-saving opportunity. Questions about the app can be answered at vitalboards.com/vitalice.
In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information. Remember, time is of the essence when saving lives.
