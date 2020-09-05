Columbus Journal ceasing print publication

Capital Newspapers will cease print publication of the Columbus Journal with the last edition being published Sept. 19.
Subscribers will receive a letter outlining their options and advertising account executives will be in contact with advertisers.
Capital Newspapers will continue to serve the area through our digital and print products including wiscnews.com, madison.com, Wisconsin State Journal, Daily Citizen and Badgerland Values.
News tips and releases can be sent to dc-news@wiscnews.com.
