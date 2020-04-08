Columbus Journal editor receives promotion, moves to weeklies management position

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Columbus Journal editor Kevin Damask recently accepted a promotion to become weeklies editor of Capital Newspapers – North.

Damask began his new role March 22 and is managing the Wisconsin Dells Events, Reedsburg Times-Press, Juneau County Star-Times and Sauk Prairie Eagle. Damask served as editor of the Journal from September 2017 until beginning the weeklies editor position.

"Kevin earned the opportunity to grow professionally and in his new position he will mentor other journalists," said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. "We remain committed to covering the communities of Columbus and Fall River and providing news across our websites and printed newspapers including the Columbus Journal."

Damask said he enjoyed his time covering Columbus and Fall River. Along with covering regular beats such as Columbus City Council and school board, Damask wrote features, event previews, breaking news and other stories. In addition, Damask was at many of the area’s popular annual events, taking photos and recapping the festivities both in print and online.