Columbus Journal editor receives promotion, moves to weeklies management position

Former Columbus Journal editor Kevin Damask recently accepted a promotion to become weeklies editor of Capital Newspapers – North.
Damask began his new role March 22 and is managing the Wisconsin Dells Events, Reedsburg Times-Press, Juneau County Star-Times and Sauk Prairie Eagle. Damask served as editor of the Journal from September 2017 until beginning the weeklies editor position.
"Kevin earned the opportunity to grow professionally and in his new position he will mentor other journalists," said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. "We remain committed to covering the communities of Columbus and Fall River and providing news across our websites and printed newspapers including the Columbus Journal."
Damask said he enjoyed his time covering Columbus and Fall River. Along with covering regular beats such as Columbus City Council and school board, Damask wrote features, event previews, breaking news and other stories. In addition, Damask was at many of the area’s popular annual events, taking photos and recapping the festivities both in print and online.
“While it’s important to cover government meetings, I’ll miss going to the Holiday Train concert, Oddtoberfest, Fall River’s Sorghum Fest and the band and chorus concerts,” Damask said. “Columbus always puts on a great Memorial Day tribute and of course the July 4 festival and parade was always fun.”
In 2019, Damask received a third place award from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on a story about a Columbus soldier coming home, surprising his family in the Fourth of July parade.
“The people in Columbus and Fall River were so welcoming to me, right from the beginning,” Damask said. “I appreciated that and that’s something I will always remember. I will miss covering this wonderful area, but I’m also excited for my new opportunity.”
The Journal continues to strive to bring readers the best local coverage of Columbus and Fall River. Send all news announcements, including photos and press releases to: cj-news@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.