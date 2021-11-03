 Skip to main content
Columbus looks at gaining more information before continuing a discussion on ATV/UTV routes
A sign outside of Fall River shows the town of Fountain Prairie ATV/UTV information. The city of Columbus began a conversation on Tuesday night discussing the possibility of opening some roads to ATV and UTVs.

COLUMBUS – Columbus began a discussion about adding ATV/UTV routes in the city of about 5,000 people during its meeting Tuesday.

Alderperson Shelly Albright brought up the idea of having routes in the city.

“I had a couple of people who approached me last spring about it,” Albright said.

Both Fall River and Waterloo have ATV and UTV routes, and it would offer another option for users of the vehicles to go from one area to the next.

Charles Kuhl, from the Quad County Runners and also a Waterloo alderperson, attended the meeting online. The city of Columbus meets virtually as a COVID-19 precaution. Kuhl said he was there if the council had any questions for him.

Alderperson Sarah Motiff said she would support opening up roads to ATV and UTVs, but they should have blinkers and horns on them. Motiff said that could be added to them by purchasing a simple kit.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said they would have to confirm which roads the vehicles were allowed to operate on in the city.

Columbus City Attorney Paul Thomson said that the highways inside of Columbus are open under state law for ATV and UTV use if designated as routes by the city, but Highway 151 is off limits.

“Picking the routes is always the contentious part of working on this issue,” Thompson said.

Council President Ian Gray said he favored the use of the state roads for if ATV/UTV routes are created. However he would not like to see the entire city opened up to ATV and UTV use.

“That would only serve to disturb people,” Gray said.

Alderperson Michael Clark said people who live on the state roads appreciate quiet as well. Alderperson Trina Reid said she did not favor having the routes in Columbus citing noise and safety issues.

Motiff said she didn’t believe that the vehicles were louder than motorcycles or vehicle radios at full blast. She also believed that it could bring people to shop and visits restaurants in Columbus.

Reid said she would have no issue with the vehicles being used as things such as plows in the city.

Alderperson Amy Roelke said that people do get used to noise after the live in an area where they hear it regularly and pointed out the train that goes through Columbus as one example.

Gray said the discussion would be tabled while more information is gathered such as safety, the benefit of the routes, costs and the routes themselves.

The city council also discussed the wording of a referendum question for next spring’s election ballot in order to form a Storm Utility in Columbus.

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

