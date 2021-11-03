Columbus looks at gaining more information before continuing a discussion on ATV/UTV routes

Council President Ian Gray said he favored the use of the state roads for if ATV/UTV routes are created. However he would not like to see the entire city opened up to ATV and UTV use.

“That would only serve to disturb people,” Gray said.

Alderperson Michael Clark said people who live on the state roads appreciate quiet as well. Alderperson Trina Reid said she did not favor having the routes in Columbus citing noise and safety issues.

Motiff said she didn’t believe that the vehicles were louder than motorcycles or vehicle radios at full blast. She also believed that it could bring people to shop and visits restaurants in Columbus.

Reid said she would have no issue with the vehicles being used as things such as plows in the city.

Alderperson Amy Roelke said that people do get used to noise after the live in an area where they hear it regularly and pointed out the train that goes through Columbus as one example.

Gray said the discussion would be tabled while more information is gathered such as safety, the benefit of the routes, costs and the routes themselves.