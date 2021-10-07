Columbus looks at going to referendum to form storm water utility

COLUMBUS – Columbus could soon go to referendum to form a storm water utility, which would help finance work done on the water system that is surrounded by the city.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said during Tuesday night’s Columbus City Council meeting that a storm water utility would create a sustainable option for financing projects being looked at on the Crawfish River, but it would be need to be discussed and approved by the council.

“If you don’t go to referendum, the funds would come directly out of the levy with more money coming from taxpayers than state aid,” Ellefson said.

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal stormwater management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

The concern comes while Columbus City Council is looking at what to do to control flooding around residents homes due to the Crawfish River. The council has discussed improvements to the area around Fireman’s Park, which has had the most serious storm water issues. The council received six options that would cost between $300,000 and $1.8 million to improve that area.

