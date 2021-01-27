Columbus looks at investing in downtown’s future

COLUMBUS – Officials in Columbus are considering a tax increment financing district that would include the downtown area of the city.

Under such a plan, taxes collected above the current value of the district would be used to finance improvements and further increase values.

Matt Schreiber, the director of planning and development for Columbus, said that the TIF would be multifaceted with it both being a well-known desire for the residents of Columbus for improvements downtown and a great time to show off more of the city to the visitors that may be coming into town on the train.

“The Amtrak Station is really an under-utilized asset,” Schreiber said.

Also, there is a proposed project for a second daily round trip passenger train that would improve travel in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois and go through Columbus. Schreiber said that it would bring more people into Columbus who could utilize the downtown area, which is only separated by a few blocks.

Downtown Columbus has a unique environment of a well-loved historic downtown but has areas that could use improvements including adding mixed multifamily and businesses on the fringe areas of the downtown while making improvements in the heart of downtown, Schreiber said.