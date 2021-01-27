Columbus looks at investing in downtown’s future

COLUMBUS – Officials in Columbus are considering a tax increment financing district that would include the downtown area of the city.
Under such a plan, taxes collected above the current value of the district would be used to finance improvements and further increase values.
Matt Schreiber, the director of planning and development for Columbus, said that the TIF would be multifaceted with it both being a well-known desire for the residents of Columbus for improvements downtown and a great time to show off more of the city to the visitors that may be coming into town on the train.
“The Amtrak Station is really an under-utilized asset,” Schreiber said.
Also, there is a proposed project for a second daily round trip passenger train that would improve travel in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois and go through Columbus. Schreiber said that it would bring more people into Columbus who could utilize the downtown area, which is only separated by a few blocks.
Downtown Columbus has a unique environment of a well-loved historic downtown but has areas that could use improvements including adding mixed multifamily and businesses on the fringe areas of the downtown while making improvements in the heart of downtown, Schreiber said.
“One thing we are hoping to do is downtown incentives for façade repairs and improvements to the housing on the second floor of the buildings,” Schreiber said. “A lot of the apartments are vacant and one of the goals is to get more people downtown to live, work and shop. It is one of the things we are trying to create.”
A recent study on the long-range plans for Columbus showed an overwhelming desire of Columbus residents to redevelop the downtown, Schreiber said. In fact, the same message has been shared for about 20 years.
“The city staff and council recognize that revitalization for the downtown is crucial,” Schreiber said. “Personally, I think this is an excited opportunity for the city.”
The Downtown TIF would be TIF 6 for Columbus, which currently has three other active TIFs. However TIF 3, which is the oldest active TIF, is expiring in two years. Schreiber said the TIF would have a $14 million value and provide funds for improvements for businesses in 11 full or partial blocks in the downtown area.
The Columbus City Council approved the contract with Ehlers Public Financial Advisors during its Jan. 19 meeting. However, Schreiber said there is several other steps that will be needed before the TIF is a reality in Columbus.
“It will probably take two or three months but maybe a little longer,” Schreiber said.
There has already been some improvements downtown including those that Wisconsin Department of Transportation did in 2017 when they redid the road and improved crosswalks and streetlights. Schreiber said banners that were put up by the downtown beautification taskforce also added an attraction.
“The TIF money will keep us moving in the right direction,” Schreiber said.