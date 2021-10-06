Columbus looks to fill two city council positions

COLUMBUS – Columbus is looking to fill two city council positions, one currently empty and a second that will be vacated later this month when an alderperson moves out of the district.

The council, which met over zoom on Monday due to increased COVID numbers in Columbia County, originally had planned to bring in possible candidates to fill the positions as quickly as possible in order to maintain its meeting schedule.

Columbus City Council president Ian Gray said the big reason for attempting to fill the positions quickly was because with being two members down, the council would only have four members and wouldn’t have a quorum if one member was ill.

The position of Ward 3 has been vacant for a while, but Paul Pyfferoen will hold the ward 2 seat until Oct. 19, so the council would have a quorum at its next meeting if someone is ill.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold said there were some concerns from residents that the positions were not open to all the residents in those two wards.

Alderperson Shelly Albright asked if they should wait until the redistricting for voting wards is done in Columbus. District 2 will extend into District 3 and District 3 will extend into District 1.