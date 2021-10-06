Columbus looks to fill two city council positions

COLUMBUS – Columbus is looking to fill two city council positions, one currently empty and a second that will be vacated later this month when an alderperson moves out of the district.
The council, which met over zoom on Monday due to increased COVID numbers in Columbia County, originally had planned to bring in possible candidates to fill the positions as quickly as possible in order to maintain its meeting schedule.
Columbus City Council president Ian Gray said the big reason for attempting to fill the positions quickly was because with being two members down, the council would only have four members and wouldn’t have a quorum if one member was ill.
The position of Ward 3 has been vacant for a while, but Paul Pyfferoen will hold the ward 2 seat until Oct. 19, so the council would have a quorum at its next meeting if someone is ill.
Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold said there were some concerns from residents that the positions were not open to all the residents in those two wards.
Alderperson Shelly Albright asked if they should wait until the redistricting for voting wards is done in Columbus. District 2 will extend into District 3 and District 3 will extend into District 1.
Gray said that would affect the next election, but not the seats being filled over the short term.
The Columbus Common Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to consider adopting proposed ordinances establish the new voting wards as part of the 2021 redistricting process based on the data of the 2020 census and the county supervisory districts proposed by Columbia and Dodge counties.
Candidates living in district 2 or 3 interested in the positions should send a letter of interest with information from the applicant specifying the reasons they want to serve on council; any relevant experience on boards, commissions, or committees; and a short biography.
Candidates who live in Districts 2 or 3 should submit a letter of interest and email to Pat Goebel, City Clerk at pgoebel@columbuswi.us. The deadline to submit the letter is Oct. 14.