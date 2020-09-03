Columbus making sidewalk repair plans

COLUMBUS — A plan to deal with crumbling sidewalks in Columbus has been set in motion.
The Columbus Common Council committee of the whole discussed the beginnings of a plan to identify sidewalks in the city that need repair and cover the costs. The committee asked to have a firm come in and take a look at the estimated costs to repair the first chunk of sidewalks in the older part of town, perhaps in advance of the city’s 2021 budget.
“A lot of those sidewalks are failing due to long-term deferred maintenance,” said Director of Public Works Zach Navin.
City staff assembled a draft plan to address 190,000 feet of sidewalks within the city limits, possibly over five years, though officials could stretch that out as needed, such as over 10 years, with further information about costs.
The council has previously approved funding to grind sidewalks when needed, but did not have a formal plan in place. The draft plan calls for figuring out which sidewalks are defective and notifying property owners about it.
The property owner could either hire their own contractor to fix the sidewalk or have the city take care of it instead, which would be assessed to the owner on their property taxes as allowed under Wisconsin law, with a payment plan possible.
Damage caused by city trees in the right of way or work to make a sidewalk compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as by adding a ramp, would be covered by the city, not the property owner. The city will also work to repair its own defective sidewalks early. Officials note there will be a large fiscal impact, especially in the first year.
Mayor Mike Thom suggested spreading out the repair plan over a longer period of time to make it more digestible and to set up a separate fund for sidewalks with a rolling balance as assessments come in. The city will work to set a timeline for sidewalk repair after there has been a survey done about how much sidewalks in the first year would cost.
Council member Katie Ryan noted that the sidewalks in the older part of town could be reconstructed not long before a major overall street project that would lead to the sidewalks being ripped out again anyway. City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said staff will be very cognizant of that issue going forward and officials said there could be a policy included to prevent property owners from being double charged in such a situation. He said he liked the idea of having a segregated fund for sidewalks that could even help support costs with interest.
Navin said, as time goes on, people may start to be proactive and take care of their sidewalks on their own, using contractors they know or finding a better price after knowing what will come.
