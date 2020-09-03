Columbus making sidewalk repair plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — A plan to deal with crumbling sidewalks in Columbus has been set in motion.

The Columbus Common Council committee of the whole discussed the beginnings of a plan to identify sidewalks in the city that need repair and cover the costs. The committee asked to have a firm come in and take a look at the estimated costs to repair the first chunk of sidewalks in the older part of town, perhaps in advance of the city’s 2021 budget.

“A lot of those sidewalks are failing due to long-term deferred maintenance,” said Director of Public Works Zach Navin.

City staff assembled a draft plan to address 190,000 feet of sidewalks within the city limits, possibly over five years, though officials could stretch that out as needed, such as over 10 years, with further information about costs.

The council has previously approved funding to grind sidewalks when needed, but did not have a formal plan in place. The draft plan calls for figuring out which sidewalks are defective and notifying property owners about it.

The property owner could either hire their own contractor to fix the sidewalk or have the city take care of it instead, which would be assessed to the owner on their property taxes as allowed under Wisconsin law, with a payment plan possible.