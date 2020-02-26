Columbus man charged with stalking, harassing former girlfriend

A 30-year-old Columbus man was charged Tuesday with felony stalking and misdemeanor battery after being accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Andrew G. Langsdorf could face more than four years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. He had an initial appearance in court on Tuesday and placed on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not contact the victim or use intoxicants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Langsdorf broke up with a woman in July 2019. She reported that he made unannounced and unwanted visits to her residence at late hours, stole her dog’s collar after showing up during a backyard fire and making unwanted calls and voicemails. A deputy reported hearing one of the voicemails that contained racist and sexist slurs.

The woman reported being afraid due to past physical abuse, including a July 2019 incident with photographic evidence of her injuries.