The Columbus Marching Cardinals performed “That One Place on the Field” at its third competitive marching arts performance of the season Saturday, Oct. 5 at the 2019 Greendale High School Marching Band Invitational in Greendale. Saturday was the third of four competitions the Marching Cardinals will participate in this fall before heading to the state championships Saturday, Oct. 19. Despite the rain, the performance was solid with the Cardinals bringing home a first place rating and improving their score from the prior week to 70.438. For the third week in a row the percussion section placed first overall and color guard placed second out of all competing bands. Congrats on a job well done. The marching band continues to practice as they anticipate state in one week.
The Marching Cardinals will be performing Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:15 p.m. at Milton High School in Milton. The band will also perform at the final home football game Friday night, Oct. 18. State awaits the band Saturday, Oct. 19 at UW-Whitewater.
Come cheer the Cardinals and support local talent.
