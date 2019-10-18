On Saturday, Oct. 12 the Columbus Marching Cardinals performed “That One Place on the Field,” at its fourth competitive marching arts performance of the season at the Red Hawk Marching Band Invitational in Milton. The Cardinals brought a solid performance bringing home a first place rating with a score of 73.388 as they edge closer to State Marching Championships. Saturday was the final competition before WSMA State Marching Band Championships Oct. 19.
The students have worked hard all summer and fall as they prepare for their state championship performance at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Stadium UW-Whitewater. Come cheer the Cardinals during the final performance of their marching band season.
