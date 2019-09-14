The Columbus Marching Cardinals will be performing “That One Place on the Field," the show for this season, at its first competitive marching arts performance of the season Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2:05 p.m. at Waukesha North High School in Waukesha. Sunday will be the first of five competitions the Marching Cardinals will participate in this fall.
The Marching Cardinals will also be performing Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:15 p.m. at the Cudahy Marching Invitational at Cudahy High School in Cudahy. Come cheer the Cardinals and show your support. What a great way to enjoy local talent.
We also have apparel supporting the show for this year. All orders are placed online and will be delivered Oct. 4 to the Columbus High School. You will be contacted when your order is ready. Please place all orders by Sept. 18 by following this link http://www.ex2design.com/columbus_band/shop/home.
