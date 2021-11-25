Columbus Marching Cardinals end challenging season successfully

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cortney Hammer, visual director, created a drill design that was easy, yet visually impactful with a smaller group.

Emily Rohloff, with the assistance of Elizabeth Chua, created the guard choreography and taught it to a small group of guard members. Due to injuries, the guard only marched three members this past season.

The first competition the Marching Cardinals participated in was hosted by Franklin High School. There were several marching ensembles at the venue, including three in the class A category that the CHS Band participates in. At the end of the evening the marching band scored high enough to take first-place in class A and best percussion in both A and AA classes.

The second competition was at Greendale High School. This competition prides itself on bringing in some of the best bands in this area. Again, there were three bands in class A that evening. However, one of the bands the Marching Cardinals did not face the week before. The band scored high enough to once again, take first-place in class A competition.