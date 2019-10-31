On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Columbus Marching Cardinals traveled to Perkins Stadium at UW-Whitewater to perform “The One Place on the Field” in the state marching band championships.
All the hard work in the three months leading up to the performance showed as they brought their “A” game to the performance. In the weeks leading up to this championship competition the Marching Cardinals brought home two First Place ratings with percussion bringing home best percussion in its class in three of the four competitions and guard earn best in its class once.
The Marching Cardinals had their eyes set on the prize and were ready to take on our fierce competitors, Baldwin-Woodville and Cumberland. The Marching Cardinals had also been chasing Portage High School all year as they had qualified for the Class A division this season.
The Marching Cardinals stepped off shortly after 7 p.m. and brought their best performance of the season, earning a first division award but coming in fourth place with scores, closing the gap on their competition. The percussion had an outstanding performance as well. However, they fell short to Baldwin-Woodville at the championships, coming in second, overall. The guard also had its best performance of the year but it wasn’t enough to breach the top three spots. The Columbus Cardinals achieved what they came to do and brought the best performance they had.
“I am extremely proud of our students,” said Director of Bands, Tim Meinholz. “It was the best performance our group has ever had at state competition. The top three groups were amazing as well and deserved their spots. We will keep working to achieve higher levels as we progress into the future.”
The success of this program could not be possible without the dedication of the staff, Tim Meinholz, Jacob and Cortney Hammer, Stephan Cherek, and Emily Koster. “A big thank you to the many parents who helped build props, organize and serve food, transport equipment, assisted with field setup, uniform organization, chaperoning and donations of time and money,” Meinholz said. “It takes a city to make the competitive marching band program a success and Columbus does it right. We thank the local businesses who graciously donated when asked; your support is greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the Columbus Music Boosters, Columbus PTO and Prairie Ridge Health for your donations to our program.”
