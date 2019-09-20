The Columbus Marching Cardinals debuted “That One Place on the Field,” the show for this season, at their its competitive marching arts performance of the season on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Waukesha Northstars Bandfest 2019 in Waukesha. Sunday was the first of five competitions the Marching Cardinals will participate in this fall. The performance was solid with the Cardinals bringing home a second place position with a score of 63.713. The Percussion and Color Guard both placed best in class bringing home first place awards. The percussionists were the number one overall band and the guard we second overall. Congrats on a job well done.
You have free articles remaining.
The Marching Cardinals will be performing Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:15 p.m. at the Cudahy High School athletic field in Cudahy. The Cardinals will also be preforming at halftime this Friday night at the home football game and for the homecoming football game on the 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)