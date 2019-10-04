The Columbus Marching Cardinals performed “That One Place on the Field,” the show for this season, at its second competitive marching arts performance Saturday, Sept. 21 at the 2019 Cudahy Marching Band Invitation in Cudahy. Last Saturday was the second of five competitions the Marching Cardinals will participate in this fall.
For the second week in a row the Cardinals brought home a second place rating. Percussion placed first with the highest score of the competition.
The students continue to work hard as they prepare for state in two weeks. Congrats on a job well done.
The Marching Cardinals will be performing Saturday, October 5 in Greendale.
The band takes the field at 7:15 p.m.
Come cheer the Cardinals on and support your local talent.
