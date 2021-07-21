Columbus may soon add apartment options

Hartung said he would add an additional portion of the property that is in the area for more apartments. The request for the zoning change for the additional property must go through entire process.

“We’ve only had 44 multifamily units built in the last decade,” Matthew Schreiber, director of planning and development for Columbus said after the meeting. “There is definitely a demand.”

Schreiber said he has sent out the application for the second property’s zoning change and hopes for it to be discussed at a public hearing and plan commission on Aug. 12. It would then go to the Aug. 17 committee of a whole before going before final approval by the city council on Sept. 7.

There would be other requirements for the building plans before the facility would be approved by the city.

There are additional work downtown to update the multifamily options about the businesses downtown, Schreiber said. There are about 84 units above the businesses downtown, but about 35 of those are vacant.

A property owner is currently going through the process of renovating six units near the intersection of Ludington and James streets.