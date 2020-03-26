Columbus Mayor Mike Thom says city needs to stay safe, remain strong during pandemic

Through the years, Columbus has prided itself as a community that comes together in tough times. The virus poses a unique challenge because residents are supposed to stay apart to curb the spread.

“This community wants to respond; we come together when there is flooding, neighbors help each other,” Thom said. “There are no shortage of sand bags or help to transport valued staff home. When we had a large wind event several years ago, portions of the city were without power for a period of time. Everyone helped each other clearing down trees and pitched in. Unfortunately, this emergency doesn’t allow us to come together and help one another.

“This is frustrating for people. They feel powerless and overwhelmed to help provide relief and comfort to our loved ones, leaders and our community. Until the spread of this virus is contained, our job is to find other ways to come together as a community.”

With the April 7 election coming soon, Thom urges residents vote with an absentee ballot. The mayor also wants residents to complete their U.S. Census forms online. Thom said submitted information will help Columbus apply for federal disaster relief funds and assistance.