Columbus Mayor Mike Thom says city needs to stay safe, remain strong during pandemic

Columbus, similar to most cities across the U.S., has been nearly shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On March 25, Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, urging residents to stay in their homes, went into effect and all non-essential businesses were ordered to close. The mandate is in effect through April 24, but that could change since the pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation. Columbus has joined many other communities feeling the harmful effects of the shutdown as businesses, churches, schools and other facilities have been closed.
Mayor Mike Thom, speaking at the March 24 City Council meeting, said while residents are going through a difficult time, the city is resilient and will pull through. The Council met Tuesday with a few members present at City Hall chambers, sitting more than six feet apart, and two members connecting online through Zoom. Also at City Hall were the interim city administrator, attorney and clerk. Residents could also log on and join the meeting through video or on the phone.
On Tuesday, the Council approved a state of emergency declaration for the city.
“The emergency that we are all currently living in is very stressful and impacts each one of us and in every aspect of our lives,” Thom said. “There are many unknowns; I’m the father of two children. We will have a new normal when we all get through this.”
Through the years, Columbus has prided itself as a community that comes together in tough times. The virus poses a unique challenge because residents are supposed to stay apart to curb the spread.
“This community wants to respond; we come together when there is flooding, neighbors help each other,” Thom said. “There are no shortage of sand bags or help to transport valued staff home. When we had a large wind event several years ago, portions of the city were without power for a period of time. Everyone helped each other clearing down trees and pitched in. Unfortunately, this emergency doesn’t allow us to come together and help one another.
“This is frustrating for people. They feel powerless and overwhelmed to help provide relief and comfort to our loved ones, leaders and our community. Until the spread of this virus is contained, our job is to find other ways to come together as a community.”
With the April 7 election coming soon, Thom urges residents vote with an absentee ballot. The mayor also wants residents to complete their U.S. Census forms online. Thom said submitted information will help Columbus apply for federal disaster relief funds and assistance.
“Please let all your elected officials, from top to bottom, know what you’re concerned about at this time,” Thom said. “We all have common concerns of how this affects our families, communities, workforce and economy. As a municipality, we need tools, resources and financial support from every level of government to land here in Columbus to help us survive and recover from this global crisis.”
Thom said residents should contact federal, state and local representatives to request help.
“Let us please try and communicate in a positive manner by better understanding that no one is left unaffected by this crisis,” Thom said. “Please be supportive of one another and understand people are emotional and worried at this time. I know we’ll get through this and will be stronger when we do. Please stay safe. Stay strong.”
Council President Andy Traxler said City Hall remains open to serve the public and the Council plans to continue regular meetings. The next meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, April 6 due to the spring election the following day.
“We are still very open and transparent with city government at this time,” Traxler said. “We’ll be OK.”
Interim City Administrator Dave Berner said while the virus has made the last couple weeks challenging, he praised staff for keeping residents safe. He said he’s talked with Thom regularly on the most effective ways to operate the city through the pandemic.
“Due to the swift changes the coronavirus has imposed, we’ve been in constant communication,” Berner said. “We had a staff meeting last Wednesday to maintain essential services within the city. A lot of time and energy has been put into this.”
New administrator starting
The city will welcome new administrator Kyle Ellefson to City Hall April 6. Ellefson, currently village administrator for Johnson Creek, was hired in early March.
Thom said Ellefson has been dealing with many of the same coronavirus-related issues in Johnson Creek. Berner will work with Ellefson to ensure a smooth transition.
“He’s going to hit the ground running,” Thom said. “I look forward to working with him.”
Thom also thanked Berner for his service the past few months, which included recruiting Ellefson.
“You’ve covered a lot with us in a short amount of time,” Thom said. “Your experience has provided a very calming effect during very trying times for me and the staff.”
Early voting extension
Clerk Pat Goebel said voter registration for the April 7 election is open through Friday, April 3 at City Hall.
The Senior Center will be open as the city’s main polling station, but all voters are encouraged to vote absentee. Goebel said so far early voting has gone well.
“Our goal is to try and get as many people as possible to vote absentee to reduce a large crowd at the polling place,” Thom said.
Kevin Damask
