Columbus Mayor Thom decides against seeking re-election

COLUMBUS – Columbus Mayor Michael Thom announced to the city council Tuesday that he would not be seeking a third term.
“It has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I am officially announcing that I will not be seeking a third term for the mayor of the city of Columbus,” Thom said. “I feel a deep obligation to announce my intention early enough to provide opportunity for any other candidates who may be considering stepping forward to serve our community. It is important to allow the electorate in Columbus to identify candidates and to have a robust exchange of ideas and to share their visions for the future of the city of Columbus.”
Columbus residents interested in running for mayor can pick up a nomination packet at the Columbus City Clerk’s Office or on the city’s website under the clerk’s page. Anyone visiting the office must make an appointment by calling 920-623-5900 due to city hall being closed at this time. Applications for alderperson are also available. Those seeking office as alderperson will need 20 to 40 signatures from their district and Mayoral candidates will need 50 to 100 signatures within the city limits.
All original nomination papers and signatures are due Jan. 5, in the clerk's office.
JD Milburn has taken out papers for mayor position as well as for the alderperson seat for District 3, which is currently held by Peter Adams. Nate Anfinson has taken out papers for the alderperson seat for District 1, which is currently held by Katie Ryan. The District 2 seat, which is currently held by Trina Reid, is also up for election.
Thom as served the city of Columbus for the last 8 years. Thom said he first became elected as District 3 Alderman in 2013 and was elected to his second term in 2015. He served his second term as city council president. He was elected Mayor in 2017 and re-elected in 2019.
“I have had some stark reminders very recently, with growing children and aging parents and I cannot ignore my heart and my head,” Thom said. “I'm extremely proud of the work I have done as a city official during these past 8 year. I'm proud of the people I've worked with and how we’ve worked together. I've tried to be a good listener and learned to be a good consensus builder.”
Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said he was happy to work with Thom over the last year.
"Throughout this pandemic, Mayor Thom’s leadership has been critical in the city’s ability to weather these challenging times in a reasonable, responsible manner," Ellefson said. "I can always rely on him to approach any issue with a principled, thoughtful approach that serves the community above all else."
Thom said he is proud of the achievements in the city during a challenging 2020.
“Columbus had a banner year in successfully being awarded several federal and state funded grants totaling approximately 1.3 million dollars,” Thom said. “Achieving such success amid these challenges is a true testament to the outstanding staff the city employs. They work hard to help the city achieve its goals by reducing the city share of funding.”
Thom said he has learned a lot while serving Columbus.
“Most importantly, successful organizations such as the city of Columbus are successful when they have good policy in place,” Thom said. “Every organization runs more efficiently when everyone understands the rules and boundaries that you are expected to work within. Consistency leads to precedent and fairness even though people may disagree with the policy at times. I've never been someone who enjoys privilege or entitlement, so I have focused on updating ordinance, policy, procedures and planning to help provide needed consistency and efficiency.”
It has been a time that Thom said he has loved.
“I will always be incredibly proud to call Columbus my home,” Thom said. “I look forward to working with the city council and staff for the remainder of my term. It has been an honor to serve my community these past eight years.”
