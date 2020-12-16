Columbus Mayor Thom decides against seeking re-election

COLUMBUS – Columbus Mayor Michael Thom announced to the city council Tuesday that he would not be seeking a third term.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I am officially announcing that I will not be seeking a third term for the mayor of the city of Columbus,” Thom said. “I feel a deep obligation to announce my intention early enough to provide opportunity for any other candidates who may be considering stepping forward to serve our community. It is important to allow the electorate in Columbus to identify candidates and to have a robust exchange of ideas and to share their visions for the future of the city of Columbus.”

Columbus residents interested in running for mayor can pick up a nomination packet at the Columbus City Clerk’s Office or on the city’s website under the clerk’s page. Anyone visiting the office must make an appointment by calling 920-623-5900 due to city hall being closed at this time. Applications for alderperson are also available. Those seeking office as alderperson will need 20 to 40 signatures from their district and Mayoral candidates will need 50 to 100 signatures within the city limits.

All original nomination papers and signatures are due Jan. 5, in the clerk's office.