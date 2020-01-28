Columbus Middle/Intermediate School principal leaving

Board President Cindy Damm served with Glasbrenner on the board. Damm recalled Glasbrenner’s desire to pursue an administrative leadership position while serving as a board member.

“Congratulations,” Damm said. “It’s been a journey and I can say that I knew you way back when we were up here.”

The district announced Glasbrenner’s resignation and plans to hire a new principal on its Facebook page Jan. 16. Glasbrenner was a popular administrator at the district. Through his five years in Columbus, the principal forged bonds with parents and students. Several comments on Facebook congratulated Glasbrenner on his new position, but wrote his leaving will be “a big loss for Columbus.”

Going forward, the district plans to form an advisory committee to search for Glasbrenner’s replacement. According to Deuman, the committee will help interview candidates and provide feedback and suggestions to the superintendent.

“We are extending this invitation to community and staff members and encourage involvement in this most important process,” Deuman said.