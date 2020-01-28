Columbus Middle/Intermediate School principal leaving

Columbus Middle/Intermediate School Principle Loren Glasbrenner will be leaving the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Glasbrenner has accepted a superintendent position with the River Valley School District. He will begin his tenure in Spring Green at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Glasbrenner is completing his fifth year as a Columbus principal. He previously served on the Columbus School Board.
Superintendent Annette Deuman announced Glasbrenner’s resignation at the Jan. 27 school board meeting at City Hall. It’s the second-straight year a principal has left the district. Former High School Principal Jake Ekern resigned in early 2019. Ekern was replaced by Tom Fischer last summer. After Ekern’s departure, Glasbrenner served as interim principal at CHS.
Deuman said Glasbrenner has worked hard the past couple years to obtain a superintendent’s license. The position at River Valley will give him an opportunity to achieve his career goals.
“He’ll be taking his first superintendent position and to be quite honest, I’m kind of like a proud mama a little bit,” Deuman said. “Whenever our staff moves on in leadership opportunities, we congratulate them and are very proud of their efforts on taking that next step. It’s a momentous journey for them. I wish him nothing but the best.”
Board President Cindy Damm served with Glasbrenner on the board. Damm recalled Glasbrenner’s desire to pursue an administrative leadership position while serving as a board member.
“Congratulations,” Damm said. “It’s been a journey and I can say that I knew you way back when we were up here.”
The district announced Glasbrenner’s resignation and plans to hire a new principal on its Facebook page Jan. 16. Glasbrenner was a popular administrator at the district. Through his five years in Columbus, the principal forged bonds with parents and students. Several comments on Facebook congratulated Glasbrenner on his new position, but wrote his leaving will be “a big loss for Columbus.”
Going forward, the district plans to form an advisory committee to search for Glasbrenner’s replacement. According to Deuman, the committee will help interview candidates and provide feedback and suggestions to the superintendent.
“We are extending this invitation to community and staff members and encourage involvement in this most important process,” Deuman said.
Deuman said committee members will consist of parents of current or former students, other interested members of the community, and staff members who work in the middle/intermediate school, or others important to the operations or programming to the schools.
Those interested in serving on the committee can contact Assistant to the Superintendent Tammy Sether at 920-623-5950 or send email to tsether@columbus.k12.wi.us by Jan. 31.
Committee members will help with candidate interviews Feb. 12 and 13 and asked to commit about seven hours for the two sessions. Members must attend both meetings.
“Each advisory committee member will provide his/her commentary on each candidate, identifying perceived strengths and concerns,” Deuman said. “At the end of the interviews (Feb. 12), the advisory panel’s input will be integrated to narrow the list of the finalist candidates for the position.”x
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.