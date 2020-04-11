Columbus municipal court conducting appearances via phone

Columbus Municipal Court will conduct hearings as scheduled, however court appearances will be by phone only.
People should check the upper left corner of a citation to see if an appearance is required. If an appearance is not required, it is possible to avoid court by paying the deposit noted on the citation and a no-contest verdict will be entered. Defendants who do not appear will be found guilty by default.
To appear via telephone, contact the Municipal Court Clerk prior to the date and time shown on the citation, by calling (920) 623-5922 or emailing: courtclerk@columbuswi.us. Provide your full name, address, email address, citation number and a phone number where you can be reached.
Not guilty pleas may be made in advance by phone, mail or email. Defendants will be advised of the charge(s) against them and potential penalties before being asked to make a plea. Plea options are:
- Not Guilty – You believe you have not violated the ordinance. Themcase will be set over for trial at a later date at which time the Municipality must prove its case by clear and convincing evidence. Prior to trial you will be assigned a pre-trial conference with the municipal attorney to see if the case can be resolved. The court clerk will provide pre-trial information via mail or email.
- Guilty – You accept responsibility for your actions
- No-Contest – Similar to guilty, but the defendant does not admit personal liability—which could have been used against the defendant in cases where bodily injury or property damages are claimed.
In both guilty and no-contest pleas, defendants will have the opportunity to make a statement after which the judge will review the case before rendering judgement. Forfeitures will be due immediately. Payments must be made by mail or online at the city of Columbus website.
Initial appearances are held the third Wednesday of the month. Adult citations will be addressed starting at 2 p.m. Juvenile citations will be addressed starting at 3:30 p.m. Juvenile proceedings are closed to the public and parent or guardian participation must be present during phone calls.
Defendants may be granted a continuance if requested, which can be done by mail, email, or phone. Defendants must advise the court in writing within five days of any change in address while their case is pending, and may retain an attorney at their own expense.
Questions may be directed to the City Municipal Court Clerk at courtclerk@columbuswi.us or phone (920) 623-5922.
