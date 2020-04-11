Columbus municipal court conducting appearances via phone

In both guilty and no-contest pleas, defendants will have the opportunity to make a statement after which the judge will review the case before rendering judgement. Forfeitures will be due immediately. Payments must be made by mail or online at the city of Columbus website.

Initial appearances are held the third Wednesday of the month. Adult citations will be addressed starting at 2 p.m. Juvenile citations will be addressed starting at 3:30 p.m. Juvenile proceedings are closed to the public and parent or guardian participation must be present during phone calls.

Defendants may be granted a continuance if requested, which can be done by mail, email, or phone. Defendants must advise the court in writing within five days of any change in address while their case is pending, and may retain an attorney at their own expense.

Questions may be directed to the City Municipal Court Clerk at courtclerk@columbuswi.us or phone (920) 623-5922.