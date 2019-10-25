They said it couldn’t be done.
After breaking away from the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court last year, the city of Columbus started its own court last spring. Columbus elected a judge in April, Ed Schellin, hired a clerk, Becky Poetter, and held its first session May 15.
Between cutting ties with the county branch late in the summer of 2018, establishing a new court earlier this year and being certified by the state supreme court by April 30, it’s been a whirlwind for the city. Schellin said there were skeptics who thought Columbus couldn’t re-establish the court before May 2019. The judge smiles thinking those critics were wrong.
“It’s a city of Columbus success story,” Schellin said.
Initial appearances are held the third Wednesday of every month at the chambers inside City Hall. Adult sessions, which are open to the public, begin at 2:30 p.m. with closed juvenile proceedings at 3:30 p.m. Pre-trials are determined by the municipal attorney and trials can be individually scheduled on Wednesdays. Poetter holds office hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A Columbus police officer is often present during proceedings.
The court handles a wide-range of citations, including traffic tickets, truancy violations, operating while intoxicated and THC offenses, along with city code of ordinances violations. Schellin said a municipal judge can enforce warrants, order restitution, levy fines and send offenders to prison.
During a session Oct. 16, Poetter worked with several defendants to set-up payment plans for fines and violations.
Proceedings had been held in Columbus for years before moving to Fall River and then to Randolph in 2018. Columbus City Council tried to keep sessions in Columbus, the largest municipality in eastern Columbia County, by negotiating with the joint municipal board, but the board decided to keep proceedings in Randolph. To save travel costs for both Columbus police and local residents, the Council chose to form a separate city court. An ad hoc committee was formed last fall and Schellin expressed interest in running for judge.
“The lion’s share of the citations are out of Columbus,” Schellin said.
Schellin doesn’t have a legal background, but is well known and respected in the community. He retired as a local State Farm insurance agent – after 45 years – in the summer of 2018. Since kicking off the new court six months ago, Schellin and Poetter have leaned on other Wisconsin judges and courts for advice.
“We are constantly in touch with our peers by phone and online,” Schellin said. “We’ve visited and shadowed municipal courts and judges multiple times in Madison, Milwaukee, Marshall, DeForest, Beaver Dam, Randolph and Sun Prairie. Similarly, judges and clerks have visited us.”
Poetter, from Beaver Dam, uses a network called Clerk to Clerk to learn the dynamics of municipal law. She recently attended a clerk seminar and is pursuing an advanced clerk certification through UW-Milwaukee.
Since starting their time on the bench, Schellin and Poetter have learned on the job and are enjoying the process.
“The court is neither an advocate for the defense or the prosecution, we’re a neutral third party,” Schellin said. “We answer to the (state) supreme court and we’re for the benefit of local citizens. Instead of having to drive up to Randolph, we’re right here.”
After becoming judge, Schelling outlined the three most important issues facing the court: traffic, truancy, and THC or marijuana offenses.
“We do not deal with civil or criminal cases,” Schellin said. “But if your neighbor violates a local ordinance, say their dog runs over and bites somebody, it comes to the municipal court.”
A recent session showed Schellin as a fair, but firm judge. For example, a man received two citations for operating while his license was suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance. Since he had prior suspensions on his record, he could have been fined $500. Instead, he will pay the city $124 for each offense.
“You’re getting a break here, but it will be much higher if I see you in court again,” Schellin said.
Schellin also tries to bestow advice and wisdom from the bench. He told one defendant, facing her second disorderly conduct violation within five years, “You’re finding out if you push someone, it costs money.”
She told Shellin she just moved to the city to take care of her ailing mother and could lose a bartending job because of the offense. Schellin reduced the fine from $313 to $124.
“If this happens to you in the future, what are you going to do?” Schellin asked.
“Walk away,” the woman responded.
Juvenile help
Schellin said the court is looking for guidance, including adult mentors, to help juvenile defendants stay on the right track.
For more information, call the court at 920-623-5922.
